GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Resch Center announced Monday morning that the multi-platinum rock band Disturbed is bringing its “Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour” to Green Bay

According to a release from the Resch Center, Disturbed, along with Falling In Reverse and Plush, will be performing in Green Bay at the Resch Center on Tuesday, January 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Officials say Disturbed’s recent 2023 summer tour was one of the band’s most successful tours to date selling over 336,000 tickets through 36 dates. To go along with a successful tour, the band’s eighth full-length album “Divisive,” is out and has already produced three hit singles with “Hey You,” “Bad Man,” and “Unstoppable.”

Presale tickets for the Green Bay show will begin on Tuesday, October 17 at 10 a.m. with additional presales running throughout the rest of the week. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public starting Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m.