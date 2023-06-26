BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin were forced to take a dive in the Mississippi River after a suspect threw a firearm in the water during a pursuit.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 54.

During the traffic stop, a passenger was detained, and while being searched, the deputy felt a handgun in the subject’s waistband.

The subject fled on food down toward the area of Mertes Slough, where he allegedly threw the firearm into the water.

With assistance from the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Winona Police Department, and the Winona County Dive Rescue, the firearm was located.

“Thank you to our neighbors across the river!” said the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

The subject was taken into custody without further incident on weapon and drug-related charges.

No additional details were provided.