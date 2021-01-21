Diversity in Biden cabinet set to make history if all confirmed

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV) President Joe Biden’s administration continues to make U.S. history as his selection for his cabinet will be the most diverse group of people. There are more women and people of color than any other administration which has many people talking.

Gaining a lot of attention is current Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who if confirmed would be the first transgender woman to hold a cabinet position as Assistant Secretary of Health. “I think it’s fantastic that the marginalized voices in our Country are finally going to be heard, such as my transgender community,” said Christine Decker, transgender activist. Decker, who transitioned in 2015 says that this is a huge step towards complete inclusion. ” Today is a huge turning point for America,” said Decker. She hopes that one day in her lifetime, there is a transgender man or woman who will have a position of power here in the United States.

Fifty percent of the Biden cabinet is made up of people of color, which is also a huge step forward. “It is definitely a step in the right direction, but there is a lot of damage that has been done,” said Keshelle Anderson, youth counselor at We All Rise in Green Bay. Anderson says that there is a lot of work to be done, but there was a significant growth shown within the Black Community when voters took the vote seriously in November. “It was nice to see that we went to the polls and got the job done,” said Anderson. One of the main issues that Anderson hopes the new administration tackles head on is the Black Lives Matter movement. “I hope that there is acknowledgment that Black Lives Matter in this country and that we are treated better going forward,” said Anderson.

The Congressional confirmation hearings on cabinet picks have already begun with Senate confirmation hearings also in the works. It is unclear when the entire process will be completed. The common theme heard around town is that there is hope that the Country is headed in the right direction. “I believe that we will continue rise through, and fight for what we want,” said Anderson. “The last four years were something that I don’t think an American wants to see again,” said Decker.