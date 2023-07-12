MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A division of Faith Technologies Incorporated will add up to 200 jobs for a new facility in Little Chute.

Excellerate, which is a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI), is looking for up to 200 people to hire for its new facility in Little Chute. The location is reportedly 2125 West Evergreen Drive.

The building will reportedly be 385,000 square feet and a ‘smart manufacturing facility’. Excellerate is described as a leader in mass electrical component assemblies and custom-engineered solutions.

Below is a list of the available positions:

Entry-level workers and apprentices

Licensed journeymen/journeywomen electricians

Material handlers

Production planners

Constructability managers

Carpenters

Preproduction engineers

We know the growth of clean energy technology is vitally important to support the environment as well as help us meet the expanding energy needs of our nation. With Excellerate, you get to be a part of innovation in a new frontier of energy. This new manufacturing facility is a first-of-its-kind in northeast Wisconsin and is setting a precedent for what is possible in manufacturing across the nation. Pat McGettigan, executive vice president at Excellerate

Those interested in careers with Excellerate can find more information online.