MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles took action against two dealers for violating state laws.

Sherman Auto Empire, LLC., and Isaacs Kar Enterprise LLC., both of whom operate out of the greater Milwaukee area, had action taken against them.

Sherman Auto Empire had more severe penalties after violating state law by performing unlicensed sales, failing to transfer titles, and failing to deliver title applications to the department within seven business days.

Additionally, Sherman Auto Empire failed to make records readily available, resulting in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles’ decision to revoke their dealer license on December 21, 2023.

Isaacs Kar Enterprise violated state law when it failed to disclose vehicle conditions in the Buyer’s Guide. While state officials didn’t believe this to be enough to revoke the dealer’s license, Isaacs Kar Enterprise is currently suspended for seven business days. The suspension started on January 1, 2024.

WisDOT’s Dealer and Agent Section licenses, regulates, and resolves disputes about dealership sales and warranty repairs. It also investigates complaints about odometer tampering and title fraud involving dealerships and private sellers.