DMV unveils new Milwaukee Brewers license plates

(WFRV) – Interested in a new license plate? The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released two new Milwaukee Brewers design options available on its website.

One is the new ball-in-glove design that combines a reimagined ball-in-glove icon in the center and a ‘M’ and ‘b’ that pays homage to the original design.

The second is the Wisconsin state design that includes an outline of the state with Cream City brick, an industrial block ‘M’, and a baseball representing Milwaukee’s location.

Both plate designs incorporate the new navy, yellow, and royal blue colors. The Brewers previously unveiled a new logo and uniform for the 2020 season. The old plates will be discontinued.

The fees for Brewers special license plates include:

$25 annual donation. This fee, less a 2 percent licensing fee to Major League Baseball, goes to the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District dedicated solely to Ballpark maintenance. The donation may be tax-deductible.

$15 issuance fee.

Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable).

Brewers plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.

