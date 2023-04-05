MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A person reportedly confessed to hanging wires across a southcentral Wisconsin bike path in August 2022 after DNA evidence lead to an arrest on Tuesday.

According to the Madison Police Department, Curtis L. Tessmer was arrested in connection with the incidents for First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Officers say that Tessmer, a 34-year-old who lives near the area where the incidents took place, was arrested after DNA evidence helped detectives identify him as a suspect.

It was also noted in the release that Tessmer also confessed to the incidents.

Madison officers were first made aware of the wire cord being strung across a commuter bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’ on August 29, 2022.

A man told police that he was injured by the cord on August 26, 2022, and noticed it was up again around 4 a.m. on August 29, 2022.

The cord was hanging neck high across the path and was attached to a chain link fence, officers say.

On August 31, 2022, officers found a new wire cord that was placed across the path, which was then removed and collected as evidence.

The Madison Police Department thanks members of the community who contacted Crime Stoppers with tips in this case and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory for their assistance with the case. Madison Police Department

No additional information was provided.