MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old Minnesota man was arrested and charged after DNA reportedly tied him to a 2005 sexual assault on a bike path in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Aidison Yang was charged with three counts of First Degree Sexual Assault after being arrested in Minnesota on Friday.

According to the release, DNA from the victim’s sexual assault kit led to Yang’s identification.

The criminal complaint alleges that Yang reportedly sexually assaulted the victim after threatening her with a knife on a bike path on Madison’s east side in 2005, authorities say. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the incident.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to fighting to get justice for survivors of sexual assault,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who are working on this case.”

Yang will be extradited to Wisconsin where he will make his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court.

Years may pass, but we never stop caring about victims and their cases. Our team worked hard to make sure the victim, in this case, felt supported as the investigation gained traction after a new lead. While we cannot change what happened, we hope today’s arrest is another step toward healing. Madison Police Detective Kelly Dougherty

The investigation was the result of a joint effort by the:

Madison Police Department

Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Carver County Sheriff’s Office

Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

No additional information was provided.