(WFRV) – Those who applied for a wolf harvest permit or preference point for the fall 2021 wolf harvest season can expect to get a check in the mail in the coming weeks.

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), anyone who applied for a wolf harvest permit or preference point for the fall 2021 wolf harvest season will see a $10 refund. The $10 is from the application fee.

The DNR also said that they will restore all customer’s wolf preference point records to their fall 2021 pre-application status. A federal court ruling on Feb. 10 returned wolves in the lower 48 states to the Federal Endangered Species List.

Wisconsin law states that if the wolf is listed on the federal endangered list, the state cannot implement a wolf harvest season.

Because of this change, the Wisconsin DNR will be refunding the $10 application fee. The $10 refund check will reportedly arrive by U.S. mail. Officials ask to allow four to six weeks for delivery.

The DNR also said there are other immediate implications of the ruling:

Permits allowing lethal removal of wolves issued to landowners experiencing wolf conflicts are no longer valid. The department has contacted permit holders directly.

The department is not authorized to use lethal control as part of its conflict management program. Non-lethal tools remain available.

The training of dogs to track and trail wolves is not allowed. Dog hunters may no longer pursue wolves for training purposes.

Officials say if wolves are suspected of the depredation of livestock, pets or hunting dogs, or if wolves are exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior to call USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately.

More information on wolf management can be found on the DNR’s website.