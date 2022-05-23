(WFRV) – National Trails Day this year falls on the DNR’s 10th Free Fun Weekend, which means no admission or trail fees at state parks, forests and trails.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’s (DNR) Free Fun Weekend is planned for the same day as National Trails Day. All admission and trail fees are waived at state parks, forests and trails for June 4 and June 5.

“After a long winter, it’s a great time to dust off your hiking boots or running shoes, get the bikes out of the rafters and head outside for some fresh air,” said Missy VanLanduyt, DNR Recreation Partnerships Section Chief.

The DNR also provided some tips for trail riders on June 4:

State park vehicle admission stickers and trail passes will not be required for residents and non-residents during Free Fun Weekend.

All state parks will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV and horseback riding trails.

ATVs, UTVs and off-highway motorcycles are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

Some state trails follow local roads and county highways. Remember to share the road – shoes on the left, wheels on the right.

Remember to leave no trace and take out any trash when leaving.

Wisconsin has 49 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state biking trails. General trail conditions can be found on the DNR’s website.

More information about Wisconsin State Parks can be found here.