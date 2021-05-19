DNR announces 2021 musky season start date

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the starting date for the 2021 northern zone muskellunge (musky) season.

According to the DNR, musky season will kick off on May 29 and run through Dec. 31. Anglers can catch musky on open waters within the northern muskellunge management zone, and all regulations and license requirements still apply.

“Warmer weather has opened the door to more fishing opportunities in the northern muskellunge zone,” says Justine Hasz, DNR Bureau of Fisheries Management Director.

The muskellunge was named the Wisconsin’s official state fish in 1955, according to officials.

More musky world records have been landed in Wisconsin than anywhere else, and the current state and world record is a 69-pound, 11-ounce musky taken from the Chippewa Flowage.

The DNR says that anglers should check the 2021-2022 Hook and Line Fishing Regulations for daily bag and size limits.

More information regarding muskellunge waters and the fish itself can be found on the DNR’s website.