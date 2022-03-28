MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given a Brownfields grant to the City of Manitowoc.

According to a release, the grant is expected to help by assisting with the assessment of potential environmental contamination at a property owned and operated by multiple railroad companies since 1895.

Brownfields are abandoned, idle, and underused properties where reuse is stalled by potential contamination. Brownfields vary in size, location, age, and past use; they can be anything from a 500-acre former automobile assembly plant to a small, abandoned gas station.

The grant will provide contractor services up to $35,000 for the environmental assessment of a three-acre property near the intersection of 11th Street and York Street. Officials say Manitowoc’s Community Development Authority purchased the property in 2019 to conduct blight elimination activities and add this land to the city’s River Point redevelopment district.

“The DNR applauds the city’s decision to acquire this property and work to put it back to use,” said Jodie Peotter, DNR Brownfields, Outreach and Policy Section Chief, Remediation and Redevelopment Program. “Assessment of this property will supplement the city’s ongoing revitalization efforts in River Point.”

For more information about the DNR’s brownfields cleanup programs and services, click here.