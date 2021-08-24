DNR announces dates and changes for 2021 hunting season

(WFRV) – With deer hunting season fastly approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced some changes for the upcoming season.

According to officials, the DNR released the 2021 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet which is now available online. It was also reported that the pamphlet will soon be available at license agents and open service centers across Wisconsin.

The 2021 deer season schedule is as follows:

Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities Oct. 2-10, 2021

Youth Deer Hunt Oct. 9-10, 2021

Gun Deer Hunt Nov. 20-28, 2021

Muzzleloader Nov. 29-Dec. 8, 2021

Statewide Antlerless Hunt Dec. 9-12, 2021

Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt Dec. 24, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022



The archery and crossbow seasons are extended to Jan. 31, 2022, in metro sub-units.

One change this year is that updated bear zones will be in effect. According to the DNR, the updated bear zones were approved as part of the 2019-2029 Wisconsin Black Bear Management Plan.

Early teal and early goose season will start the 2021 hunting season on Sept. 1. Another change is that there is no longer a Mississippi River duck zone. Instead, the DNR added an Open Water zone on Lake Michigan.

More information regarding hunting in Wisconsin can be found on the DNR’s hunting webpage.