DNR asking for public comment on Fond du Lac safe drinking water program

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced the City of Fond du Lac is an applicant for a safe drinking water program.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program addresses deficiencies in its public drinking water system and it primarily looks at lead pipes throughout the city. The DNR is encouraging the public to give comments regarding the decision.

Based on the comments, the SDWLP might prepare an environmental analysis before moving forward with the funding process, but it’s not required. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the impacts the project would have.

You can give your comments in multiple different ways, now through April 9 at the address below:

Department of Natural Resources
C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2
101 S Webster St.
P.O. Box 7921
Madison, WI 53707
Phone: 608-234-2238 or Email: Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov

