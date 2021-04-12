DNR asking for public input on future wolf harvests

(WFRV) – After a successful wolf hunting season in Wisconsin, the DNR has announced they are seeking public input on the next 10 years of wolf management as well as input on how the 2021 fall wolf harvest season went.
As part of the management plan, the DNR will convene a Wolf Management Plan Committee that will go through the input given by the public. The DNR will write a draft of a wolf plan which will be guided by science and input from the Committee and public. A final draft will be submitted to the Natural Resources Board for approval in mid-2022.
The public can comment online starting April 15 to May 15 by using the DNR Wolf management page.