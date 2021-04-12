DNR asking for public input on future wolf harvests

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin wildlife officials opened an abbreviated wolf season Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, complying with a court order to start the hunt immediately rather than wait until November. The hunt will run through Sunday, Feb. 28 across six management zones. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

(WFRV) – After a successful wolf hunting season in Wisconsin, the DNR has announced they are seeking public input on the next 10 years of wolf management as well as input on how the 2021 fall wolf harvest season went.

As part of the management plan, the DNR will convene a Wolf Management Plan Committee that will go through the input given by the public. The DNR will write a draft of a wolf plan which will be guided by science and input from the Committee and public. A final draft will be submitted to the Natural Resources Board for approval in mid-2022.

The public can comment online starting April 15 to May 15 by using the DNR Wolf management page.

