DNR asks for publics help in illegal swan shooting in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the community’s help in a case involving an illegal shooting of a tundra swan in Outagamie County in late March.

According to the DNR, after further investigation wardens reported the swan was shot with a firearm around County Highway W near Young Road in the Town of Maple Creek.

DNR said that wardens reported having found the swan with a broken wing and that it was taken to a rehabber where it later died.

Officials say wild swans are a protected species in Wisconsin and shooting one may cost you up to $2,327 in penalties and a 3-year revocation of all hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges.

If you have any information on this incident call or text the WDNR Violation Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.