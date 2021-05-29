DNR asks residents for commentary surrounding Wisconsin’s Great Lakes coasts

(WFRV) – As summer weather beckons, many Wisconsinites and visitors head to public beaches on the Great Lakes. In efforts of keeping people safe this summer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to help update its beach health database.

The DNR’s beach program is reaching out to residents and businesses along Wisconsin’s Great Lakes coasts to determine what changes are needed to the Wisconsin beach list and program information to ensure residents are kept safe and away from bacteria that may be lurking in the waters.

“Public comments ensure the Wisconsin beach list reflects locally-used names, along with the status of beaches and boat launches due to changing natural conditions and public access,” said Madeline Magee, DNR Beach Program Manager. “We’d like people to let us know if any beaches are missing or not properly identified on the list, and if there are some boat launches that are no longer active and should be taken off.”

Resident commentary will help Wisconsin beaches along the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior shorelines be identified and prioritized for water quality monitoring. This monitoring data will then help local health officials determine when to close a beach due to unsafe conditions and to notify the public so that beach visitors can make informed choices about swimming at the beach.

Public comments on the beach listings are due to the DNRBeachHealth@wisconsin.gov by December 31, 2021.