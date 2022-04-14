(WFRV) – Wisconsinites are urged to avoid burning throughout Easter weekend due to the high winds that are expected throughout Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), residents are ‘strongly’ urged to avoid burning from April 14 through April 17 due to strong, windy conditions. This advisory includes small fires for warming or cooking.

The DNR explains embers from any fire can easily escape control and cause a wildfire. This risk increases on windy days.

Officials report that there have been nearly 60 wildfires within the last week. The department now has responded to a total of 126 wildfires burning more than 309 acres so this year.

The DNR has provided to following fire safety tips to help keep Wisconsinites safe during Easter weekend: