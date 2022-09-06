(WFRV) – Construction to repair the Rawley Point Bicycle Trail will start on September 12, and the DNR wants residents to know it is expected to remain closed until mid-October.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that construction to repair the Rawley Point Bicycle Trail at Point Beach State Forest in Manitowoc County will start on September 12. This will close the trail until mid-October.

Those still looking to get some biking in are encouraged to take County Highway O as an alternative. Cyclists can also ride on the Red Pine and Ridges bike trails at Point Beach State Forest.

The Rawley Point trail was reportedly built in 1999 and is in need of resurfacing. The erosional effects of time and heavy use have contributed to the required resurfacing.

The trail is five miles long and is described as an important connection for cyclists and pedestrians between the state forest and the cities of Two Rivers and Manitowoc.

Additionally, a 0.4-mile segment of the Ice Age Trail will be closed during the resurfacing. This will be where the Ice Age Trail shares the same corridor as the Rawley Point Bike Trail.

Route updates and a map showing the reroutes can be viewed here.