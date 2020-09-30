DNR conducting well sampling in Peshtigo for potential PFAS contamination

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is conducting sampling of potable wells in an Expanded Site Investigation Area in the Town of Peshtigo due to the potential presence of groundwater contaminated with PFAS.

Well owners in Peshtigo will receive a packet of documents regarding the DNR’s well sampling plans.

“It is important that potable well owners in the prescribed area who want their drinking water well tested for PFAS return both the survey and the access agreement to the DNR as soon as possible. We are asking that well owners return the forms to us with a postmark date no later than Oct. 21,” says Christine Haag, DNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program Director. “Well owners are not required to have their well sampled; however, the DNR recommends that well owners participate in the sampling program and have their well sampled, so that the DNR can provide detailed information about potential PFAS in their drinking water. There is no cost to the potable well owner for the sampling.”

Sampling will be conducted using state funds.

Potable well owners in the Expanded Site Investigation Area with PFOA and PFOS at or above 20 parts per trillion in their drinking water may be eligible for a temporary bottled water supply provided by the DNR or any identified reponsible part.

All well owners can expect to receive results via the Postal Service within 30-days of the sampling event.

If a sample result from a well exceeds DHS’s recommended groundwater standard of 20 ppt individually or combined PFOA and PFOS, the well owner will be contacted via telephone by the DNR within 24-hours of receipt of data from the lab.

If the sample results identify PFAS compounds other than PFOA or PFOS, the results will be forwarded to DHS for review. DHS will contact well owners if additional action is warranted.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam. These contaminants have made their way into the environment through accidental spills of PFAS-containing materials, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants and certain types of firefighting foams.

PFAS contamination has been detected in the Marinette and Peshtigo area in soil, sediment, groundwater, surface water, private drinking water wells, and biosolids.

Well owners and area residents with questions about the DNR’s potable well sampling may submit them to DNRJCIPFAS@Wisconsin.gov or calling 1-888-626-3244.

