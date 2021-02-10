DNR confirms emerald ash borer found in Peshtigo, now in two counties

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) estimated that emerald ash borer (EAB) has been present for at least three or four years at the new locations.

The DNR confirmed emerald ash borer in Peshtigo in Marinette County. This latest confirmation is in addition to Abrams and Oconto Falls in Oconto County.

Previously, both counties positively identified EAB, with additional locations in Goodman, Niagara and Wagner in Marinette County, and Little Suamico and Morgan in Oconto County.

EAB kills all varieties of ash trees but is not known to affect any other Wisconsin tree species. More than 99% of Wisconsin’s ash trees are expected to die. Once infested, ash trees normally die between four and six years.

The DNR says, due to flooding and record rainfall in 2019, many ash trees in swamps have already been stressed or killed. Woodpecker damage, thinning of the tree crown from the top, one-eighth inch D-shaped exit holes and branches sprouting low on the trunk could be signs of EAB infestation.

More information on EAB can found here.