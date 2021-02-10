NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

DNR confirms emerald ash borer found in Peshtigo, now in two counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wisdnr_1529461937358.jpg

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) estimated that emerald ash borer (EAB) has been present for at least three or four years at the new locations.

The DNR confirmed emerald ash borer in Peshtigo in Marinette County. This latest confirmation is in addition to Abrams and Oconto Falls in Oconto County.

Previously, both counties positively identified EAB, with additional locations in Goodman, Niagara and Wagner in Marinette County, and Little Suamico and Morgan in Oconto County.

EAB kills all varieties of ash trees but is not known to affect any other Wisconsin tree species. More than 99% of Wisconsin’s ash trees are expected to die. Once infested, ash trees normally die between four and six years.

The DNR says, due to flooding and record rainfall in 2019, many ash trees in swamps have already been stressed or killed. Woodpecker damage, thinning of the tree crown from the top, one-eighth inch D-shaped exit holes and branches sprouting low on the trunk could be signs of EAB infestation.

More information on EAB can found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sectional hockey tickets punched & girls basketball playoffs tip off

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville