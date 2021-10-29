FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

DNR confirms Fond du Lac County’s first wild deer CWD case, baiting & feeding ban extended

ELDORADO, Wis. (WFRV) – The baiting and feeding ban in Fond du Lac and Winnebago Counties has been extended after a wild deer was found with CWD in Eldorado.

According to the DNR, a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Eldorado. A local landowner reported the deer to the DNR back in early October.

The adult doe showed outward signs of disease and possible injury by a car collision. The DNR says this is the first wild deer detection in Fond du Lac County.

Baiting and feeding were already banned in both Fond du Lac and Winnebago Counties. This CWD detection will reportedly extend the ban for three years in Fond du Lac County and two years in Winnebago County.

The DNR is also asking deer hunters in Fond du Lac and Winnebago Counties to help with efforts to identify possible CWD cases.

CWD is described as a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. CWD occurs only in members of the Cervidae or deer family – both wild and captive.

For more information visit the DNR’s website.

