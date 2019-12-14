DNR confirms wild deer tests positive for CWD in Sheboygan County

PLYMOUTH, Wis, (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Sheboygan County.

The CWD-positive deer was an adult doe harvested during the 2019 archery deer season and was tested as a part of the DNR’s disease surveillance efforts.

It is the first wild deer that tested positive for CWD in Sheboygan County, and its location is also within 10 miles of adjacent Fond du Lac County.

State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on baiting and feeding of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a wild or farm-raised deer that tests positive for CWD or tuberculosis.

Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties are already identified as counties affected by CWD and already have baiting and feeding bans in place.

As required by law, this new CWD-positive detection will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Sheboygan County and a two-year ban in Fond du Lac County.

“We are committed to working closely with local communities, including the citizen-based County Deer Advisory Councils as we explore future management options for this disease in Sheboygan and the surrounding counties,” said Jeff Pritzl, DNR Northeast District wildlife supervisor.

For more information on baiting and feeding regulations and CWD in Wisconsin and for information on how to have deer tested during the 2019-20 hunting seasons, visit the DNR’s baiting and feeding and CWD sampling webpages respectively.