(WFRV) – Deer hunting in Wisconsin has become quite a popular tradition. Whether it’s getting together with family or going at it solo, deer hunting season is circled on the calendar.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program.

The program helps stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season and supports residents in need throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Since the program’s beginning in 2000, hunters have donated an estimated 100,000 deer, totaling more than 3.8 million pounds of venison distributed to Wisconsin food pantries.

According to the DNR, around one in 12 households did not have enough food before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and research shows this number continues to rise.

“Wisconsin hunters have an important opportunity to support families in their communities during the deer season through the Venison Donation Program,” said Brad Koele, DNR Wildlife Damage Specialist. “Whether you harvest an extra deer or donate the only deer you shoot, we thank all deer hunters, meat processing, and nonprofit partners who help make this program a success for those in need.”

Those looking to support the Deer Donation Program can also do so through a monetary donation when purchasing a hunting or fishing license.

Hunters can follow the following steps to donate:

Field dress your deer . Handle the carcass with care.

. Handle the carcass with care. Register your deer through Game Reg . Make a note of your registration confirmation number and keep it on hand when dropping off your deer.

. Make a note of your registration confirmation number and keep it on hand when dropping off your deer. Test your deer for CWD if harvested from a CWD-affected county that requires testing before taking the deer to a processor. To find a CWD sampling location near you to submit samples from Wisconsin-harvested deer free of charge, visit the DNR’s “Sampling For Chronic Wasting Disease” webpage. Test results are usually available from the DNR within two weeks.

that requires testing before taking the deer to a processor. To find a CWD sampling location near you to submit samples from Wisconsin-harvested deer free of charge, visit the DNR’s “Sampling For Chronic Wasting Disease” webpage. Test results are usually available from the DNR within two weeks. Call ahead. Contact one of the participating processors before dropping off your deer to make sure they have space to accept it. More processors may be added later in the season, so check back if you don’t see one currently in your area. If donating a Wisconsin-harvested deer that is being tested for CWD, inform the processor at the time of the donation and provide your CWD barcode number. The processor will hold onto the donated deer until results are known and before distributing them to an area nonprofit.

Contact one of the participating processors before dropping off your deer to make sure they have space to accept it. More processors may be added later in the season, so check back if you don’t see one currently in your area. If donating a Wisconsin-harvested deer that is being tested for CWD, inform the processor at the time of the donation and provide your CWD barcode number. The processor will hold onto the donated deer until results are known and before distributing them to an area nonprofit. Drop off your deer at a participating processor.

For more information, visit the DNR’s website here.