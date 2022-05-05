(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking residents to stay vigilant as elevated fire danger is expected throughout Mother’s Day weekend.

According to the DNR, because of the warmer temperatures, lower humidity, and dry vegetation expected to start on Friday and last throughout the weekend, there is an increased potential risk for wildfires.

In response to the elevated risk, DNR staff will reportedly be on alert this weekend and position equipment in higher fire risk areas.

DNR officials are also providing fire safety tips for residents to practice throughout the weekend:

Check before you burn; burn permits for debris burning will likely be suspended in several counties over the coming days until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained.

Report fires early, dial 911.

DNR burning permits are free and can be obtained online and instantly emailed or issued over the phone and delivered by the U.S. Postal Service within three to five business days. Get your annual DNR burning permit by completing the online application or by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876).