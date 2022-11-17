GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The gun deer season opener is fast approaching, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is expecting over half a million hunters to hit the woods this weekend.

“Hunting in Wisconsin is always a matter of adjusting and taking what mother nature throws at us, and regardless there will be a lot of people out this weekend and a lot of deer harvested,” said Jeff Pritzl, Department of Natural resources Deer Specialist.

The nine-day hunting season will begin Saturday, November 19th. Pritzl says he’s expecting a large population of deer to be available for hunters.

“Yeah, there’s really not been anything that’s happened since last year that would’ve had a negative impact on the deer population, so I would expect deer numbers to be at least as good as they were last year, if not a little better,” stated Pritzl.

Pritzl says there aren’t any changes concerning regulations, but the upcoming weather could be challenging for hunters.

“The wind forecast is probably the biggest concern because that can change hunter behavior and hunter effort and deer movement, but that’s a part of what hunting is about, adjusting to the conditions, and they’ll be some conditions to adjust to this weekend.”

The nine-day gun deer season starts Saturday, November 19th, and ends Sunday, November 27th. Click here for more information on hunting.