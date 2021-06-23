DNR expects strong season for Lake Michigan fishery

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they anticipate a strong season for the Lake Michigan fishery.

The DNR staff have worked with stakeholders and partners over the past two years to create the 2020-2022 Lake Michigan stock plan. The plan’s goal is to enhance fisheries management in Lake Michigan.

“We are seeing really solid catches in many parts of Lake Michigan and like most years, fish will start biting even more as the summer progresses,” said Brad Eggold, DNR Great Lakes District Fisheries Supervisor.

As part of the stock plan the DNR will continue to stock Lake Michigan and currently has stocked to date:

50,077 brook trout (Fall 2020)

411,229 brown trout

1,202,183 chinook salmon

514,657 coho salmon

430,313 steelhead

Additionally, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stocked 45,000 lake trout into Lake Michigan, according to officials. More fish are planned to be stocked by the DNR this fall.

More information regarding the DNR’s plan to stock Lake Michigan can be found on their website.