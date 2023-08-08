GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – DNR Wildlife Biologist Steven Burns spoke with Local 5 News about the decision to monitor a bear that wandered into a Green Bay neighborhood and hung out in a tree for a full day before leaving on its own.

Local 5 viewer Samantha Resch shared some home surveillance images of the bear walking away in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The DNR said the bear was chased up a tree by curious humans in the early morning hours the day before in the area near Western Avenue and Maryhill Drive.

The DNR had a trap nearby to forcibly relocate the bear. But that wasn’t necessary since there was no threat.

“Both the DNR and USDA Wildlife Services wouldn’t try to chemically immobilize or dart a bear that’s up a tree,” explained Burns. “It can be a dangerous situation for the bear if it falls or if a dart shoots off into the air.”

Burns said the best way to avoid any close encounters with the wild kind is to keep backyard grills and garbage cans clean, and if you feed your pets outside, make sure you bring all the food inside and don’t leave remnants around.

Bird feeders should be brought in at night, or better yet, only put them out in the winter.

The Wisconsin DNR says it fields 800 nuisance calls about bears every year. Most are resolved when humans let the animals have their space to move on.

There are an estimated 24,000 bears in Wisconsin.

Black bears are generally secretive, not aggressive, and tend to avoid humans as much as possible.

If individuals are unable to resolve a conflict with a bear, contact the USDA Wildlife Services toll-free number at 1-800-228-1368 for properties in northern Wisconsin or 1-800-433-0663 for properties in southern Wisconsin.

If you cross paths with a bear, the DNR says to place yourself in a secure area so the bear has a clear escape path. Make a lot of noise by yelling, honking a car horn, or banging pots and pans.

It says never approach a bear, do not run, and do not lie down or play dead.

Raise your arms above your head and wave to give the appearance that you are larger than the bear.

Slowly back away and don’t your back.

Fight back if attacked.