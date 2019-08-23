DNR finishes cleaning up fugitive’s makeshift bunker

RINGLE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DNR says they have finished cleaning up the property where a makeshift bunker was built and occupied by a Marathon County fugitive in the woods.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office arrested the fugitive, Thomas Nelson, earlier this month and transferred him to jail after he evaded them for three years.

DNR officials say “this level of illegal camping or stay on state property is unique and highly unusual.”

Several loads of trash was removed by DNR staff and disposed of it at the Marathon County Landfill – the same location where Nelson was collecting the material.

The staff reportedly also dismantled the bunker in order to eliminate any ongoing safety concerns.