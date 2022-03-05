(WFRV) – Local anglers should start making plans to pack up as ice shanty removal deadlines are fast approaching.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), permanent ice shanties must be removed from all state waters by March 15.

Upcoming deadlines for permanent ice shanty removal are as follow:

Inland waters south of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 1

Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64 by the first Sunday following March 12

Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters by March 15

DNR officials note anglers can continue to use portable ice shanties after these dates, as long as the shanty is removed from the ice at the end of each day.

The DNR advises owners who are having difficulties removing their shanty to ask local fishing clubs, vendors, and other anglers for help.

Anglers who see shanty owners not taking responsibility for removing their shanty are asked to contact the DNR Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-847-9367.