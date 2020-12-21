DNR implements new lake trout bag limit for Lake Michigan starting Jan. 1

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will reimplement a lake trout bag limit and season for Lake Michigan beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

According to a release, the new bag limit and season will mirror previous lake trout regulations. The open season will run from Mar. 1 to Oct. 31 with a new daily bag limit of two lake trout.

“Due to a variety of reasons including COVID-19, partial fishing seasons, and the sunset clause, the original season length and bag limit will have to be implemented starting Jan. 1, 2021. We are working towards a continuation of an open season and bag limit of five lake trout, which will hopefully be in place for the majority of the 2021 fishing season,” says Brad Eggold, DNR Great Lakes District Fisheries Supervisor.

According to a release, in 2017, the DNR implemented temporary Lake Michigan lake trout regulations in response to stakeholder input requesting additional harvest opportunities. These temporary regulations included a year-round season with a daily bag limit of five lake trout.

These regulations were made permanent in 2018 by the Natural Resources Board and expire on Jan. 1, 2021.

