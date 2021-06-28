DNR installs ‘selfie stands’ in state parks across Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Anyone visiting some of Wisconsin’s State Parks can capture themselves enjoying the scenery by using ‘selfie stands’.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), they have partnered with Travel Wisconsin to install the selfie stands in multiple state parks. The stands can be found at Wisconsin’s state parks, beaches, trails and more.

The photos taken at these stands can be shared and uploaded to Travel Wisconsin’s website.

A detailed map of all of the selfie stands can be found on the DNR’s website.

