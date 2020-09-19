DNR investigating contamination issue at Marinette JCI/Tyco Fire Technology Center

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Friday it is investigating a contamination issue found in one of the ditches downstream of the JCI/Tyco Fire Technology Center in Marinette.

According to officials, on Thursday, the DNR was notified of a sheen on the surface water in Ditch B seen upstream from the treatment system used to control PFAS.

PFAS is considered to be a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products that have made their way into the environment in a variety of ways, including spills of PFAS-containing materials, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants and certain types of firefighting foams.

After having conducted a site visit with JCI/Tyco to examine the sheen, the DNR says it was able to trace the sheen to an upstream residential area.

Officials say JCI/Tyco has deployed booms and absorbent padding and is in the process of cleaning up the area affected by the sheen who is reported to have a petroleum odor.

The DNR says at this time its chemical makeup is unknown.

JCI/Tyco reports it has temporarily paused its treatment system in Ditch B to not damage the filtration system.

The DNR says it will continue to work with JCI/Tyco on the cleanup effort to ensure the PFAS treatment system is restarted as soon as possible.

