DNR issues PFAS fish consumption advisory for Monroe County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is urging people to limit consumption of fish from a Monroe County creek due to PFAS contamination.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the DNR issued the warning Thursday. The department says brook and brown trout caught in Silver Creek last year had high levels of PFAS.

The DNR advises that people shouldn’t eat more than one meal of brook or brown trout from the creek per month. The department and officials at Fort McCoy plan further tests this year to determine the extent of contamination in Silver Creek.

