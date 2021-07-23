DNR issues Red & Orange Ozone Advisories for select N.E. Wis. counties

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is issuing an active Ozone Red and Orange advisory for select counties across Wisconsin.

According to the DNR, The Air Quality Index is expected to reach unhealthy levels. Officials are asking sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time, should avoid extended outdoor exposure.

Officials say that the advisories will be in place starting on Friday at 11 a.m. and lasting through Saturday at 12 a.m. The counties under an Orange Ozone Advisory include Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Marinette, Oconto, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha.

The counties under a Red Ozone Advisory include Door, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Sheboygan. More information on Wisconsin’s Current Air Quality can be found here.

