DNR looking for next class of conservation wardens

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for anyone with a passion for helping people and protecting natural resources to apply to be a part of the next class of conservation wardens.

According to the DNR, the 2021 conservation warden application period opens April 12 and the DNR will accept applications for approximately two weeks.

“DNR Conservation wardens serve everyone who depends on our natural resources, and that means every person in our state. Building a diverse team of conservation wardens is critical to our success,” says DNR Training Director Capt. Cara Kamke.

Some of the responsiblities of a conservation warden are:

Work throughout the state

Enforce natural resource and recreation safety laws

Educate the public on conservation topics

Provide law enforcement services on state parks, forests and trails

“We work in the big cities and the rural areas throughout Wisconsin, providing a voice to our natural resources and ensuring the safety of the people who enjoy and depend on our environment,” says DNR Conservation Warden Marcus Medina.

More information regarding the position can be found online.