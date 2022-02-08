(WFRV) – Sturgeon spearing season opens on Feb. 12, and the DNR has provided the season forecast as well as registration reminders.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), they did pre-season water clarity readings during the week of Jan. 24. There were fourteen depth readings across six geographic regions of Lake Winnebago.

Officials say that the average water clarity was 10.71 feet. It is believed that the strong winds before freeze-up and patches of open water that held strong into Jan. played a role in the lower average clarity this season.

However, the water appears to be clearer in the northern part of the lake. The DNR says that if stable weather continues, that spearers could see improved water clarity.

There were no water clarity readings done on the Upriver Lakes, as the DNR says that water clarity has less of an impact on Upriver Lakes harvest numbers.

The DNR also wanted to remind spears that anyone who spears a sturgeon must accompany their fish to an official sturgeon registration station. These registration stations will be drive-thru only and any harvested sturgeon must be registered by 2 p.m. on the day it was speared.