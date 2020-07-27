DNR monitoring cleanup of spill at Marinette JCI/Tyco facility

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it is monitoring the cleanup of an accidental release of a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater from the JCI/Tyco facility on Staton Street in Marinette.

The incident at the JCI/Tyco facility was reported to DNR on July 26 just before 9 p.m. Representatives from JCI/Tyco reported that a mixture of river water and contaminated groundwater entered storm sewer drains which flow back to the Menominee River.

The water is being recovered from the site and placed into tanks, according to JCI/Tyco, and pumping and clean-up activities are ongoing. Groundwater at the facility is contaminated with PFAS and arsenic from prior discharges.

DNR staff are working to ensure that JCI/Tyco is taking the steps necessary to contain the release.

No further details are available at this time. WFRV Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

