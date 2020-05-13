DNR offering new way to purchase Wisconsin state park passes

Live Now
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – To accommodate the high demand for state park stickers, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says they are now offering annual state park passes for sale online.

To purchase an annual pass, visit YourPassNow. Stickers available for purchase online include:

  • Annual Wisconsin Resident: $28
  • Wisconsin Resident Senior (65+): $13
  • Non-Resident: $38

The DNR adds that purchasing the pass online offers an alternative to the traditional in-person purchase or order by phone.

“We are excited to offer a new and convenient way to purchase an annual state park sticker. Wisconsin boasts some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces anywhere, including state parks, natural areas, trails, forests and more,” said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. “Things may be a little different these days, but taking advantage of the state’s natural resources is not only possible, but it’s vital to the body and soul.”

Annual state trail passes and reduced-rate annual stickers are not currently available for purchase online but can still be purchased over the phone. As a reminder, passes of any kind are not available for purchase at state parks or any other DNR properties and should be purchased in advance of visiting state parks. Annual stickers are valid through December 31, 2020.

The DNR says park stickers should arrive by mail within 30 days of purchasing. A printed copy of the receipt serves as valid proof of purchase until the sticker comes and should be displayed on the driver’s side dashboard when visiting a state park.

Receipts will be emailed the same day of purchase. If you did not receive a receipt the same day of your purchase, the DNR asks that you email WIParks.Store@wisconsin.gov.

Annual trail passes and other park passes not listed above are still available for purchase with a credit card by phone from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. seven days a week by calling toll free: 1-888-305-0398.

For more information on purchasing a state park admission sticker, please visit the State Park Admissions webpage. A map of open properties can be downloaded and printed here

