DNR offers tips during Internation Snowmobile Safety Week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the week of January 18-26 is International Snowmobile Safety Week.

Captain April Dombrowski, who leads the DNR’s Bureau of Law Enforcement Recreational Safety and Outdoor Skills Section, says the awareness week spotlights the smart and safe methods all snowmobilers should use the entire season.

“One death during snowmobile season is one too many. Wisconsin is the birthplace of snowmobiling, and it is as much a state tradition as the gun deer season,” Dombrowski said. “Because Wisconsin can have upwards of 25,000 groomed trails during winter, safety is a top priority for this outdoor recreational machine enjoyed by friends and families.”

In 2019, the DNR recorded 16 fatal snowmobile accidents, eleven of which involved operation on public trails and roadways. Four occurred on frozen waterways.

“Safe snowmobiling means riding within your capabilities, operating at safe and appropriate speeds for the terrain, machine and user capability, along with the element of daylight visibility versus night operation. Moreover, never drink alcoholic beverages before or while driving,” Dombrowski said. “Always wear a helmet and adequate clothing, stay within designated riding areas and always snowmobile with another person, never alone.”

The DNR says another factor in the state’s snowmobiling is ice covering the thousands of lakes and other bodies of water.

Winter’s fluctuating temperatures, snowfalls, and snowmelts have made for often-changing terrain and mixed conditions on snowmobile trails.

“Nobody wants the sudden surprise of breaking through ice or riding into open water conditions,” she said. “Your best pre-ride action is to contact those local fishing clubs, snowmobile clubs or outfitters and inquire about the ice conditions. The DNR does not monitor conditions.”

Dombrowski offers the following ice safety tips for snowmobiling:

Ice likely looks thicker – and safer – than it is. Consider all ice unpredictable.

Ice is never completely safe under any conditions.

Go with a friend. It is safer and more fun.

Carry a cellphone and let people know where you are going and when you will return home.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or a float coat to help you stay afloat and to help slow body heat loss.

Carry a couple of spikes and a length of light rope in an easily accessible pocket to help pull yourself – or others – out of the ice.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas – or at night.

Know if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows that have currents, which can thin the ice.

Take extra mittens or gloves, so you always have a dry pair.

The DNR wants you to be safe enjoying the outdoors. Common sense is the greatest ally in preventing ice-related accidents.

For more on snowmobiling safety, visit the DNR website.