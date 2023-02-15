(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced just how many fish had been restocked throughout the state’s inland waters and the Great Lakes in 2022.

A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR on Wednesday states that over six million fish were stocked in the past year to fill stocking quotas that are established by fisheries biologists.

Every year, the DNR raises millions of fish to stock into waterbodies across the state.

Stocking helps boost natural fish populations, maintain or restore existing fisheries, and support recreational fishing opportunities. Stocking is also used to evaluate management actions or propagation techniques.

Wisconsin DNR

Listed below is the complete list of the types of fish and the amounts that were stocked in 2022.

2022 inland stocking summary:

SpeciesTotal Number Stocked
Brook trout232,896
Brown trout315,981
Lake sturgeon12,421
Lake trout78,099
Largemouth bass114,241
Muskellunge41,970
Northern pike48,181
Rainbow trout267,198
Walleye1,588,918
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

2022 Great Lakes stocking summary:

SpeciesTotal Number Stocked
Brook trout (LM)50,021
Brown trout475,701 (LM)
140,839 (LS)
Chinook salmon (LM)893,650
145,095*
Coho salmon (LM)412,273
Lake sturgeon (LM)4,185
Lake trout (LS)88,027
Muskellunge (LM)3,029
Steelhead (LM)850,772
150,497*
Splake (LS)47,770
Walleye (LS)109,850
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

*These fish were raised by the Michigan DNR and were stocked by Wisconsin DNR staff. They helped supplement Wisconsin DNR stocking quotas but are not included in the Wisconsin DNR’s stocking database.

Officials say the provided numbers “do not include fish supplied by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the stocking of fry or any other private or tribal hatchery stocking events.”

More information about stocking data from previous years or stocking numbers for a specific location can be found here.