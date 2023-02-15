(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced just how many fish had been restocked throughout the state’s inland waters and the Great Lakes in 2022.

A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR on Wednesday states that over six million fish were stocked in the past year to fill stocking quotas that are established by fisheries biologists.

Every year, the DNR raises millions of fish to stock into waterbodies across the state.

Stocking helps boost natural fish populations, maintain or restore existing fisheries, and support recreational fishing opportunities. Stocking is also used to evaluate management actions or propagation techniques. Wisconsin DNR

Listed below is the complete list of the types of fish and the amounts that were stocked in 2022.

2022 inland stocking summary:

Species Total Number Stocked Brook trout 232,896 Brown trout 315,981 Lake sturgeon 12,421 Lake trout 78,099 Largemouth bass 114,241 Muskellunge 41,970 Northern pike 48,181 Rainbow trout 267,198 Walleye 1,588,918 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

2022 Great Lakes stocking summary:

Species Total Number Stocked Brook trout (LM) 50,021 Brown trout 475,701 (LM)

140,839 (LS) Chinook salmon (LM) 893,650

145,095* Coho salmon (LM) 412,273 Lake sturgeon (LM) 4,185 Lake trout (LS) 88,027 Muskellunge (LM) 3,029 Steelhead (LM) 850,772

150,497* Splake (LS) 47,770 Walleye (LS) 109,850 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

*These fish were raised by the Michigan DNR and were stocked by Wisconsin DNR staff. They helped supplement Wisconsin DNR stocking quotas but are not included in the Wisconsin DNR’s stocking database.

Officials say the provided numbers “do not include fish supplied by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the stocking of fry or any other private or tribal hatchery stocking events.”

More information about stocking data from previous years or stocking numbers for a specific location can be found here.