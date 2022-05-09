WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Much of northeast Wisconsin is under a wind advisory until late Monday night and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding residents of a few fire hazards that can spark in the current conditions.

DNR reports the state is still in very high fire danger because of the dryness and especially high winds.

Some of the northeast Wisconsin counties included in the very high alert are:

Brown Calumet Door Fond du Lac Green Lake Kewaunee Langlade Manitowoc Marinette Menominee Oconto Outagamie Shawano Sheboygan Waupaca Waushara Winnebago Northeast Wisconsin counties in very high fire danger, as of May 9, 2022.

What to watch out for

The DNR says it is anticipating possible powerline fires and other causes from unintended sparks.

Operating equipment like chainsaws, off-road vehicles, and lawnmowers during the middle of the day as well as dragging trailer chains are also examples of possible spark starters.

Wardens explain more than 70 wildfires happened over the weekend, making it the busiest weekend of the season so far this year. They cite debris burning and equipment as reasons for the majority of the wildfires.

Even though the surrounding area is becoming greener, the DNR reports the northern part is still quite dry with lots of dead leaves and dry grasses.

Many counties have also suspended DNR burning permits.

If you see a fire, DNR wardens ask you to report it early by dialing 911. For fire safety tips, click here.