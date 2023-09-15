(WFRV) – Due to the ongoing and prolonged drought conditions, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reinstating burning permits after issuing a Special Fire Order in 12 Wisconsin counties.

A release from the Wisconsin DNR states that due to the potential for elevated fire danger, officials are reinstating DNR burning permits that will begin on Monday, September 18 in designated DNR protection areas until further notice.

The permits will affect 12 southern Wisconsin counties outside incorporated cities and villages:

Columbia County

Crawford County

Green Lake County

Marquette County

Portage County

Richland County

Sauk County

Waupaca County

Waushara County

It was also noted that portions of Dane, Grant, and Iowa counties will also have permits reinstated.

Before burning in these areas, the Wisconsin DNR notes that residents must get a DNR burn permit. A permit is required for burning in a barrel, a debris pile, and grass or wooded areas, unless the ground is completely snow-covered, officials say.

A DNR burn permit is not required for campfires intended for cooking or warming, but Wisconsin residents are reminded to use ‘extreme caution.’

The DNR stated it intends to keep the permit requirements in place until the drought situation “improves significantly.”

Current fire danger, wildfire reports, and burning restrictions can be found here.