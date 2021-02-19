DNR releases air quality advisory, affecting select NE WI counties

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has sent out an air quality advisory for Wisconsin counties.

The advisory is scheduled to go until Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.

According to the AirNow website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reports air pollution in the surrounding area.

The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern.

An air quality advisory has been issued for particle pollution until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 for the following counties:

Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac…



https://t.co/qAYSJV1HmG pic.twitter.com/UMzWowi5zP — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) February 19, 2021

To help people quickly determine whether air quality is reaching unhealthy levels in their communities, the DNR says the AQI is divided into six categories that correspond with their own colors.

In the advisory the DNR sent out Friday, the AQI is orange, a level that is deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The DNR says members of sensitive groups may experience health effects and the general public is less likely to be affected.

The counties affected by the AQI advisory are as follows:

Adams

Brown

Buffalo

Calumet

Chippewa

Clark

Columbia

Crawford

Dane

Dodge

Door

Dunn

Eau Claire

Fond du Lac

Grant

Green

Green Lake

Iowa

Jackson

Jefferson

Juneau

Kenosha

Kewaunee

La Crosse

Lafayette

Lincoln

Manitowoc

Marathon

Marquette

Milwaukee

Monroe

Outagamie

Ozaukee

Pepin

Portage

Racine

Richland

Rock

Sauk

Shawano

Sheboygan

St. Croix

Taylor

Trempealeau

Vernon

Walworth

Washington

Waukesha

Waupaca

Waushara

Winnebago

Wood

The DNR reminds everyone that daily use of electricity and fuel contributes to air pollution, which means the choices people make every day can directly affect air quality and health.

Here are some at-home tips the DNR recommends for everyone during the winter: