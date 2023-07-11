COLOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple structures have been lost following an 830+ acre pallet fire in Waushara County, however, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the fire is 99% contained.

In a release from the DNR, fire crews and local agencies are still near Coloma on the scene of a now roughly 830-acre pallet fire that has reportedly destroyed three primary structures and 17 secondary structures.

Officials say the fire traveled northeast, burning along Cumberland Avenue, north of Highway 21. The behavior of the fire is said to be erratic due to gusty winds and drought conditions.

Crews are still actively on the scene continuing suppression efforts and providing protection to other structures. They say the fire is believed to be started by debris burning.

Previous reports up to this point have stated various sizes. The DNR says the update to 830 acres stems from the use of infrared/satellite technology. The size of the fire is expected to be updated as more information about the fire becomes available.

The pallet fire has left some in the area without power and eight injured firefighters have been treated and released.

The DNR says that fire danger remains high across much of the state due to current weather conditions. Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles, or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire, and spread quickly.

The DNR is urging people to use extreme caution and avoid burning until conditions improve.

For more information on the fire situation, conditions, and evacuation information, follow the DNR on social media or check the DNR website.