DNR releases numbers for deer season, licenses and deer down from 2020

(WFRV) – The numbers from Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt were released, and totals show a decrease from the previous year.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released the statistics from the 2021 nine-day gun deer hunt. The numbers are broken down into preliminary license sales totals, preliminary registration totals and hunting incidents.

License Sales Totals

The DNR says that year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are down 1.5% from 2020. License sales reached 808,224, of that, 564,440 were for gun privileges.

60% of the licenses were purchased online and the remaining amount was sold in-person through transactions at DNR license agents locations.

Registration Totals

The total firearm deer harvest was down 7.9% statewide. Antlerless harvest was down 13.2%. Hunters reportedly registered 175,667 deer during the nine-day season.

The numbers for each zone are listed below.

Preliminary 2021 Nine-Day Season Harvest Totals Deer Management Zone 2021 Nine-Day Deer Harvested Percent Change from 2020 Northern Forest Zone Antlered: 19,602 14.9% Antlerless: 12,595 1.7% Central Forest Zone Antlered: 3,307 -1.7% Antlerless: 2,460 -4.7% Central Farmland Zone Antlered: 44,610 -1.8% Antlerless: 54,909 -14.0% Southern Farmland Zone Antlered: 17,433 -13.8% Antlerless: 20,751 -19.5% Total Preliminary Harvest Registrations Antlered: 84,952 -1.3% Antlerless: 90,715 -13.2% Total: 175,667 -7.9% Courtesy of the DNR

There are additional hunting opportunities including:

Nov. 29 to Dec. 8 – Statewide muzzleloader hunt

– Statewide muzzleloader hunt Dec. 9 to Dec. 11 – Statewide four-day antlerless-only hunt

– Statewide four-day antlerless-only hunt Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, 2022 – Nine-day antlerless-only holiday hunt in select Farmland Zone counties

– Nine-day antlerless-only holiday hunt in select Farmland Zone counties Now to Jan. 9, 2022 – Remaining archery and crossbow seasons

– Remaining archery and crossbow seasons Jan. 10 to Jan. 31, 2022 – Extended archery and crossbow seasons in select Farmland Zone counties

Hunting Incidents

There were a total of six hunting incidents ranging from Door County to Juneau County. A 65-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest in Saxon.

More information can be found on the DNR’s website.