DNR releases numbers for deer season, licenses and deer down from 2020

Local News

Deer Hunting_35286665-159532

(WFRV) – The numbers from Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt were released, and totals show a decrease from the previous year.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released the statistics from the 2021 nine-day gun deer hunt. The numbers are broken down into preliminary license sales totals, preliminary registration totals and hunting incidents.

License Sales Totals

The DNR says that year-to-date sales for all deer licenses are down 1.5% from 2020. License sales reached 808,224, of that, 564,440 were for gun privileges.

60% of the licenses were purchased online and the remaining amount was sold in-person through transactions at DNR license agents locations.

Registration Totals

The total firearm deer harvest was down 7.9% statewide. Antlerless harvest was down 13.2%. Hunters reportedly registered 175,667 deer during the nine-day season.

The numbers for each zone are listed below.

Preliminary 2021 Nine-Day Season Harvest Totals
Deer Management Zone2021 Nine-Day Deer HarvestedPercent Change from 2020
Northern Forest ZoneAntlered:  19,60214.9%
Antlerless:  12,5951.7%
Central Forest ZoneAntlered:  3,307-1.7%
Antlerless:  2,460-4.7%
Central Farmland ZoneAntlered:  44,610-1.8%
Antlerless:  54,909-14.0%
Southern Farmland ZoneAntlered:  17,433-13.8%
Antlerless:  20,751-19.5%
Total Preliminary Harvest RegistrationsAntlered:  84,952-1.3%
Antlerless:  90,715-13.2%
Total:  175,667-7.9%
Courtesy of the DNR

There are additional hunting opportunities including:

  • Nov. 29 to Dec. 8 – Statewide muzzleloader hunt
  • Dec. 9 to Dec. 11 – Statewide four-day antlerless-only hunt
  • Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, 2022 – Nine-day antlerless-only holiday hunt in select Farmland Zone counties
  • Now to Jan. 9, 2022 – Remaining archery and crossbow seasons
  • Jan. 10 to Jan. 31, 2022 – Extended archery and crossbow seasons in select Farmland Zone counties

Hunting Incidents

There were a total of six hunting incidents ranging from Door County to Juneau County. A 65-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest in Saxon.

More information can be found on the DNR’s website.

