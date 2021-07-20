DNR reminds that Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing deadline is fast approaching

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding those looking to go sturgeon spearing to apply for the Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing tag before the deadline of August 1.

The DNR says that only 500 license holders will be picked from the applications to spear a surgeon from lakes Poygan, Winneconne or Butte des Morts. The reason behind this is due to the higher success rate on the Upriver Lakes.

There is a 62% average success rate on upriver Lakes compared to the 9% average on Lake Winnebago.

According to the DNR, license holders must apply for a license or purchase a preference point for the Upriver Lakes spear fishery. The spearing license will then be issued through a drawing where priority is given to applicants with the most preference points.

Those who are unlucky to not get picked will earn a preference point towards future drawings.

Sturgeon spearing on Lake Winnebago, Lake Poygan, Lake Winneconne and Lake Butte des Morts will start on February 12, 2022. The spearing will last for a maximum of 16 days or until any of the harvest caps are met.

People can buy resident and nonresident licenses on the DNR’s website or at any license sales location. An unlimited amount of licenses are available for the Lake Winnebago spear fishery and can be bought until October 31, 2021.

Those who are authorized for an Upriver Lakes license cannot buy a license for Lake Winnebago.

For more information visit the DNR’s website.