DNR reminds Wisconsin residents of deer baiting, feeding bans

(WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters and wildlife observers planning fall and winter outdoor activities that deer baiting and feeding is prohibited in 52 counties.

Some new counties have been added to this list.

Deer baiting and feeding bans are used as a way to limit the spread of disease, specifically chronic wasting disease (CWD). The DNR says bans are established within a geographic range of any confirmed CWD cases and will impact an entire county.

“In order to protect the state’s natural resources – in this case, our whitetail deer population – it is important to know and to follow the baiting and feeding bans in the county you hunt or where you live and enjoy watching wildlife,” says DNR Chief Warden Todd Schaller. “Baiting and feeding encourages deer to congregate, and have direct contact, thereby increasing the chances of spreading diseases within the herd.”

Green Lake, Kenosha, Waushara, Wood, Racine Burnett, Barron, Polk, and Washburn counties are new to the baiting and feeding bans list.

The DNR reports additional bans may be added this year if new detections of CWD or bovine tuberculosis (bTB) occur in captive or free-roaming deer.

Many counties in northeast Wisconsin allow deer baiting and feeding.

All current county-level bans will remain in effect throughout the 2019 deer hunting season.

Those who violate the baiting and feeding bans may face fines between $343.50 to $1,000.

The 2019 archery and crossbow deer seasons began in September, followed by a few special seasons for the physically challenged and youth. The nine-day gun deer season starts Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 1, followed by the muzzleloader and antlerless hunts.

For more on how to have your deer sampled for CWD, click here. For more on the deer baiting and feeding regulations, click here.