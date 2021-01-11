DNR reminds Wisconsinites to reduce salt use this winter

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging Wisconsinites to lower the amount of salt use this winter.

The DNR and Wisconsin Salt Wise have teamed up to remind Wisconsin residents of the negative impacts of chlorides and best practices for responsible salt use during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, Jan. 11-15.

Using more salt than needed can come with a price. In Wisconsin and much of the U.S., chlorides from salt are infiltrating our lakes, streams and groundwater.

According to a release, these increased chloride levels impacts, environmental and economic effects, corrosion of bridges, roads and other infrastructure, and even impact pets.

Recent studies by the DNR has shown a steep increase in chloride loads. In the early 2000s, the DNR measured about 600,000 tons of chlorides annually. By 2018, that number increased to nearly 800,000 tons per year.

The DNR released some tips for Wisconsin residents:

Shovel : Clear walkways and other areas before the snow turns to ice. The more snow you remove manually, the less salt you will have to use and the more effective it will be.

Scatter : When using salt, scatter it so that there is space between the grains. A coffee mug of salt is actually enough to treat an entire 20-foot driveway or ten sidewalk squares.

Switch: When pavement temperatures drop below 15 degrees, salt won't work. Switch to sand for traction or a different ice melter that works at lower temperatures.

