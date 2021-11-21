DNR reports large herd for opening day of gun deer season

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV)-Opening day of gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin is like Christmas morning for some people.

For Chloe LaHaye, Opening Day is a family affair.



“It’s been in my family for a very long time, I enjoy doing it because I like spending time with my family and enjoying the outdoors,” says LaHaye.

Chloe learned to hunt from her grandfather and is out in the Suamico area on Saturday hunting with her little cousins. DNR officials say that the deer herd is large this year.

“The herd is trending upwards throughout the state because we had a mild winter last year which typically means the fawn numbers and antler growth are going to be better,” says Amanda Kretschmer who is a conservation warden for the Wisconsin DNR.

Despite this, she says she’s hearing hunters in Brown County are off to a slow start this hunting season. But with eight days remaining (deer gun season runs until Nov. 28), there’s plenty of time for things to start trending in the other direction.

“I hope to see a lot of hunters this year and I can’t wait to hear the stories,’ says Neil Hakkila.

The weather for opening day in Northeast Wisconsin was mild to say the least. Temperatures hovered in the 40s by mid-day and there was very little wind. Hunters tell us that warmer weather means the deer move less.

Kretschmer reminds hunters to always wear orange or fluorescent pink clothing and to have their hunting licenses with them.

Hunters must register their deer by 5 p.m. the day after it gets harvested. This can be done online, by calling 1-844-426-3734, or at in-person registration stations.

It’s also recommended that hunters test their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease, (CWD) which is a fatal neurological disease. However, it isn’t required. The test though is free and here’s some additional information on how to get this testing done. To minimize the spread of CWD which spreads through bodily fluids, the DNR banned baiting in many Wisconsin counties.

As always, firearm safety is paramount during hunting season. The DNR reminds hunters to treat every firearm as if it is loaded, always point the muzzle in a safe direction, be certain of your target, what’s before it, and what’s beyond it, and keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot.



